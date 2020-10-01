Shooting in LaRue County leaves Green County man dead; suspect wanted

Hodgenville, KY. (October 1, 2020) –Kentucky State Police Post 4 detectives are conducting a death investigation in Hodgenville, Ky. On Sept. 30, 2020 at approximately 11:35 PM EDT, KSP Post 4 was contacted by the Hodgenville Police Department requesting assistance with a shooting that occurred at 116 Dana Dr. in Hodgenville. Through the investigation, detectives were able to determine that Levi G. Sheroon, 21 of Mount Sherman, suffered a single gunshot to the chest and was transported to Baptist Health Hardin where he later succumbed to his injuries. An autopsy is scheduled for later today at the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville.

KSP detectives are looking for Timothy R. Hedges, 22 of Hodgenville. Detectives believe Hedges may have information in regards to this active death investigation. Hedges currently has active warrants for his arrest and should be considered armed and dangerous. Anybody with information about Hedges whereabouts should contact KSP Post 4 at (270) 766-5078 or local law enforcement agency. Do not attempt to approach or apprehend.

KSP was assisted at the scene by the Hodgenville Police Department, LaRue County Sheriff’s Office, LaRue County EMS, Hodgenville Fire Department and the Hardin County Coroner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing by KSP Detective James Martin.