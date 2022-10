A large crowd came out Monday night for the annual Silent City Tour, a walking tour through Columbia Cemetery. John Stewart (Mike Watson) was the first stop for visitors. Stewart was a cabinet maker and businessman in Adair County from 1798-1852.

Sallie Alexander Baker (Leeann Jessee) stopped by the cemetery Monday to talk with visitors during the Silent City Tour. Baker, who lived from 1872-1953, was a teacher, artist, musician and founding member of the Jane Lampton Chapter DAR.