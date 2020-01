Sixth Grade Students of the Month at Adair County Middle School are (from left) Abby Kemp-Math, Gabby Kemp-Reading, Bryleigh Wheet-Social Studies, Kinzlee Akin-Math, Charlie Grant-Science, Camden Streeval-Social Studies, Roberto Fuentes-Nava-Reading, Sammie Jo Sandusky-Science and Carson Brown-Band. Sixth Grade Students of the Month at Adair County Middle School are (from left) Abby Kemp-Math, Gabby Kemp-Reading, Bryleigh Wheet-Social Studies, Kinzlee Akin-Math, Charlie Grant-Science, Camden Streeval-Social Studies, Roberto Fuentes-Nava-Reading, Sammie Jo Sandusky-Science and Carson Brown-Band.

Students achieve this award by exhibiting ACMS Indian Pride in all areas of their school endeavors. Congratulations to these sixth grade students. You make us all proud!

Submitted by Deb Waddell