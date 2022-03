Sports Calendar Week of March 24

Thursday, March 24

ACHS Track at Green Co. TBA

ACHS Tennis at Nelson Co. 4 p.m.

ACHS Baseball at Casey Co. 5 p.m.

Friday, March 25

ACMS Baseball Taylor Co. 5 p.m.

ACHS Softball Russell Co. 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 26

ACHS Baseball at Knox Central TBA

Monday, March 28

ACHS Tennis at Marion Co. 4 p.m.

ACMS Softball at Cumberland Co. 5 p.m.

ACMS Baseball at Russell Co. 5 p.m.

ACHS Baseball Monroe Co. 5:30 p.m.

ACHS Softball Warren Central 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 29

ACHS Tennis at Cumberland Co. 4 p.m.

ACMS Softball Green Co. 5 p.m.

ACHS Softball at Glasgow 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 30

ACHS Tennis at Thomas Nelson 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 31

ACMS Softball Metcalfe Co. 5 p.m.

ACHS Baseball Metcalfe Co. 5 p.m.

ACMS Baseball at Barren Co. 5 p.m.

ACHS Softball at Nelson Co. 5:30 p.m.