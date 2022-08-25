Adair County Community Voice

Thoughtful, Thorough, and Truthful News Coverage in Columbia, Kentucky

Sports Schedule: Aug. 25 – Sept. 1

by

 

Aug. 25

Boys Golf                      Cumberland Co.            4 p.m.
ACMS Girls Basketball   at Hart Co.                    5 p.m.
Volleyball                     Marion Co.                   5:30 p.m.

Aug. 26

Girls Golf                      at Cumberland Co.        4 p.m.
ACHS Football               Campbellsville              7 p.m.

Aug. 27

Boys Golf                      at Franklin-Simpson      4 p.m.

Aug. 29

Boys Golf                      Metcalfe Co.                 4 p.m.
ACMS Girls Basketball   Russell Co.                    5 p.m.
Volleyball                     Hart Co.                        5:30 p.m.

Aug. 30

ACMS Girls Basketball   at Cumberland Co.        5 p.m.
ACMS Football              Casey Co.                      5 p.m.
Volleyball                     at Campbellsville           5 p.m.

Sept. 1

Boys Golf                      Casey Co.                      4 p.m.
ACMS Girls Basketball   Campbellsville              5 p.m.
Volleyball                     at Allen Co.                   6 p.m.

If you would like your sporting event to be included in the calendar, email the information to scott@adairvoice.com.

 

 

 