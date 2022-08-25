Sports Schedule: Aug. 25 – Sept. 1

Aug. 25

Boys Golf Cumberland Co. 4 p.m.

ACMS Girls Basketball at Hart Co. 5 p.m.

Volleyball Marion Co. 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 26

Girls Golf at Cumberland Co. 4 p.m.

ACHS Football Campbellsville 7 p.m.

Aug. 27

Boys Golf at Franklin-Simpson 4 p.m.

Aug. 29

Boys Golf Metcalfe Co. 4 p.m.

ACMS Girls Basketball Russell Co. 5 p.m.

Volleyball Hart Co. 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 30

ACMS Girls Basketball at Cumberland Co. 5 p.m.

ACMS Football Casey Co. 5 p.m.

Volleyball at Campbellsville 5 p.m.

Sept. 1

Boys Golf Casey Co. 4 p.m.

ACMS Girls Basketball Campbellsville 5 p.m.

Volleyball at Allen Co. 6 p.m.

If you would like your sporting event to be included in the calendar, email the information to scott@adairvoice.com.