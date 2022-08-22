Stapleton arrested on several charges

Matthew Stapleton of Columbia is facing numerous charges after being arrested early Saturday morning.

Officers from the Columbia Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Burkesville St, inspecting the vehicle Stapleton was driving. K9 unit Nitro was called, and he alerted on the vehicle where suspected methamphetamine was found.

Officer Justin Cross observed Stapleton chewing and swallowing an unknown object when arriving at the Adair County Regional Jail. Stapleton was taken to T.J. Samson for observation before being brought back to jail.

Stapleton has been charged with careless driving, possession of methamphetamine, and tampering with physical evidence.

Officer Cross was the arresting officer, and he was assisted on scene by officer Trevor Foster and Adair County Sheriff’s Deputy Chandler Staten.