State post offices closed Monday

LOUISVILLE – Post Offices will be closed on Monday, June 20, 2022, in observance of Juneteenth. There will be no mail delivery, caller service, or Post Office Box service. All services will resume on Tuesday, June 21. Post Offices will be open regularly scheduled hours on Saturday, June 18.

Customers who wish to purchase stamps, mail packages, or ship urgent letters or packages on June 21 may use the Self-Service Kiosks available at select post offices.

To obtain more information about postal services, customers may call 1-800-ASK-USPS.

Juneteenth, the nation’s newest federal holiday, is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States. In 2021, President Joe Biden signed the law establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday.