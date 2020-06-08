Gov. Beshear Provides Update on Fight Against COVID-19

State reports third health care worker death

FRANKFORT, Ky. (June 5, 2020) – On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear provided an update on case information and encouraged people to follow public health guidance this weekend as Kentuckians continue the fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

Gov. Beshear also noted on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter that today would have been Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday and he asked all Kentuckians to keep her family in their thoughts.

Gov. Beshear said, “We grieve with her mother, Tamika Palmer, and we are committed to building a more just and equitable commonwealth.”

Case information

As of 4 p.m. June 5, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 10,977 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 289 of which were newly confirmed Friday.

“Remember, COVID-19 is still out there spreading aggressively and it can be lethal to certain populations,” said. Gov. Beshear. “Let’s make sure we’re keeping our social distance, let’s make sure we’re wearing masks and let’s protect one another.”

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported eight new deaths Friday, raising the total to 466 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths reported Friday include a 66-year-old man from Daviess County, a 48-year-old man from Fayette County, an 82-year-old woman from Franklin County, an 86-year-old woman from Graves County and an 89-year-old man and 52-, 77- and 87-year-old women from Jefferson County.

“We’ve lost a third health care worker, and like the first two we lost, this person worked in a long-term care facility,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’ll be reaching out to her family to see if they want us to share her story. Let’s make sure that we remember not only the seriousness of COVID-19 but that we continue to show our compassion to these families.”

At least 3,316 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus. For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.

Stay safe this weekend

This week, the Governor consistently reminded Kentuckians that the novel coronavirus is still in our midst and we need to take precautions to prevent its spread. The Governor and state health officials are asking all Kentuckians to keep gatherings to 10 or fewer people.

Other guidance includes wearing masks, maintaining social distancing of six feet or more, gathering outside instead of inside, washing hands frequently, covering food and individually wrapping plates.

Pharmacy refills update

​Today, Gov. Beshear signed an executive order that extends previous orders allowing pharmacists to dispense 30-day refills. This order will be in effect until July 7.

Price-gouging update

Today, Gov. Beshear signed an executive order prohibiting price-gouging, extending a previous order. This order will remain in effect for the duration of the state of emergency.

Healthy at Work

To see the state’s full reopening schedule and industry-specific guidance, including updates announced this week, visit healthyatwork.ky.gov.

“Follow the rules, be healthy at home and be healthy at work,” said Gov. Beshear. “Let’s continue to make sure that we work to defeat this pandemic.”

