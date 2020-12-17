Stella Mae Bennett, 74, of Jamestown, Kentucky, died Wednesday, December16, 2020 at Ephraim McDowell Hospital in Danville.
She was born February 7, 1946, in Adair County, to the late Paul and Gladys Crawhorn Mann. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Bennett, her brother, Paul Allen Mann and a sister, Barbara Campbell.
Stella attended The Well in Stanford and formerly worked in the Dietary Department at Fair Oaks Nursing Home
Survivors include:
Two sons & daughters-in-law – Greg & Sherry Bennett of Jamestown, Jeff & Joanne Bennett of Stanford
One sister – Carolyn Sue McInteer of Columbia
Six grandchildren – Gregory Bennett, Kasie Bennett, Taylor Anderson, Bradley Bennett, Bayleigh Bennett, Bristol Bennett
Three great-grandchildren – Zayden Sullivan, Jace Anderson, Grady Anderson
Funeral service – Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Ken Hall officiating
Burial in Haven Hill Cemetery
Visitation after 10:30 A.M. Sunday
ALL ATTENDEES TO THE VISITATION AND/OR FUNERAL ARE REQUIRED TO WEAR A FACIAL COVERING AND FOLLOW THE HEALTHY AT WORK GUIDELINES
Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements