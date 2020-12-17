Stella Mae Bennett, 74, of Jamestown, Kentucky, died Wednesday, December16, 2020 at Ephraim McDowell Hospital in Danville.

She was born February 7, 1946, in Adair County, to the late Paul and Gladys Crawhorn Mann. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Bennett, her brother, Paul Allen Mann and a sister, Barbara Campbell.

Stella attended The Well in Stanford and formerly worked in the Dietary Department at Fair Oaks Nursing Home

Survivors include:

Two sons & daughters-in-law – Greg & Sherry Bennett of Jamestown, Jeff & Joanne Bennett of Stanford

One sister – Carolyn Sue McInteer of Columbia

Six grandchildren – Gregory Bennett, Kasie Bennett, Taylor Anderson, Bradley Bennett, Bayleigh Bennett, Bristol Bennett

Three great-grandchildren – Zayden Sullivan, Jace Anderson, Grady Anderson

Funeral service – Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Ken Hall officiating

Burial in Haven Hill Cemetery

Visitation after 10:30 A.M. Sunday

ALL ATTENDEES TO THE VISITATION AND/OR FUNERAL ARE REQUIRED TO WEAR A FACIAL COVERING AND FOLLOW THE HEALTHY AT WORK GUIDELINES

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

