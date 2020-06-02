Stephanie Turner completes CU RISE to get associate degree; program’s first graduate

By Ariel C. Emberton, staff writer/photographer, Office of University Communications

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. – A one-on-one class atmosphere was something Stephanie Turner, of Campbellsville, was looking for when she received a postcard in the mail talking about Campbellsville University’s RISE program.

In 2018 Turner, who works at DaVita, a dialysis company in Campbellsville, was attending another school but she knew she wanted an in-person, one-on-one class and wasn’t getting it. After having talked to her family, Turner received a postcard in the mail from Andrea Underwood, Campbellsville University’s coordinator of adult learner programs, regarding CU RISE.

“I messaged her [Underwood], and I transferred to have both an online and in-class experience,” Turner said.

Turner started the CU RISE program in the fall 2018 second bi-term. She was on campus for her in-person classes every other Friday night and Saturday morning.

Turner said the program was the best option for her because she had been out of school for a while and wanted the in-class experience to get back into the swing of school. “It helped me challenge myself and helped with studying and exams,” Turner said.

Another reason Turner said she chose this program was because she wanted the in-person professors to help her with questions, have the chance to talk to classmates about assignments and knew everyone cared and only wanted the best for each other. “This is an amazing program,” Turner said.

“The CU RISE program has given so many individuals a chance to return back to college and fulfill a dream that maybe they thought was once out of reach. Thanks to Campbellsville University and the CU RISE program these dreams are now attainable for so many,” Underwood said.

Going through CU RISE, Turner said, made her feel more confident in herself knowing she can do it and that she has people who support and care for her.

Turner said she was only able to go through the program because of the support she received from her family. “If they hadn’t backed me up and cheered me on, I’m not sure I’d be sitting here right now. I owe this all to them,” Turner said.

Turner, the program’s first graduate, received her Associate of Applied Science in Business Administration in May and is planning to return to Campbellsville University in spring 2021 to further her education. She said she would recommend CU RISE to others because it works with anyone’s schedule.

“I am so proud of Stephanie and all the CU RISE students for taking that first step and reaching for their dreams,” Underwood said.

For more information regarding CU RISE visit https://bit.ly/3d6lSEn or call Underwood at (270) 789-5200.

