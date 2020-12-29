Stewart arrested on multiple charges

Adair County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Cross responded to a call Dec. 28 of a customer causing a disturbance at a local business.

Cross made contact with the customer, Patrick Stewart, 41, of Columbia, at the front counter and determined he was under the influence. While trying to take Stewart into custody, the suspect became combative and punched Cross.

Stewart was quickly subdued and taken to the Adair County Regional Jail.

He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of synthetic drugs, resisting arrest, assault of a police officer, third degree; and disorderly conduct.