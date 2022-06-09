Stone announces pending retirement at utility district

Lenny Stone, general manager of the Columbia Adair Utilities District, announced his pending retirement during a board meeting Thursday.

Stone, who has held the position for almost 25 years, told board members he expects to retire between Feb. 1 and June 1, 2023, depending on a report from the retirement board. Stone said he was told he would have a report from the state board prior to Thursday’s meeting but had not yet received it.

He asked board members to start the process to hire a new manager so that someone can be in place for training before he leaves. The board approved a plan to advertise the position locally and with state and national organizations and accept applications through July 1.

More details will be available in the June 16 edition of the Community Voice.