Stone, McBride and the Ride set for Downtown Days

Story originally appeared in the Aug. 25 issue of the Community Voice. For your own subscription, call 270-384-9454.

With just under two months to go, Chasity Yarberry and the Downtown Days Committee have already secured the main musical entertainment for this year’s event.

No Deceit, a country rock band, will high- light the entertainment for Friday night, Oct. 7. They will be followed by another band called County Wide. McBride and the Ride, a local favorite, will play at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, on the main stage and the finale will be country legend Doug Stone.

“We are fortunate this year to have enough money left over from our sponsorships that we were able to book the entertainment early,” Yar- berry said. “That was a big relief for us, and I can’t thank the town enough. People have been very giving.”

The annual festival is designed to bring citizens together to celebrate Columbia.

The festival features arts and crafts vendors, food court, antique tractor show and car show. There is live entertainment all day, face painting, a mullet pageant, kids’ games and train rides, 5K, kids fun run, live entertainment all day, beauty pageants and much more! A fun day of activities and live music

No Deceit is a band from the heart of Kentucky. Their first single was “Harlan Bridge.” They’ve opened for groups like Trick Pony, The Kentucky Head- hunters, Sunny Sweeny, Wynonna Judd, and Muscadine Bloodline. Allison Stafford is the lead singer and is supported by guitarist Michael Bradshaw and bassist Eric Scott.

County Wide, another Kentucky band, has opened for the likes of Chris Stapleton, Hank Williams, Jr., and Charley Daniels. The band will cover a lot of different genres, including some of their original stuff.

“When we look at whether to include something in Downtown Days, we look at whether an event was supported or not,” Yarberry said. “We tried some things in the past. Sometimes we have trouble with people participating. You just never know.”

Vendors looking to secure a spot in Down- town Days should check out the Downtown Days Facebook page. Also, volunteers are encouraged to contact the committee if they would like to help with the event.

“We are still looking at adding entertainment. We want something else people can do,” Yarberry said. “We look for any ideas because that’s what it is all about. We want people to put Downtown Days on their calendars.

“We hope people will come home and enjoy the day. We want people to sit down, grab something to eat and listen to music. If you come, you can see your friends, and catch up. It is a good way to enjoy the day.”