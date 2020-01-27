SUPER BOWL CONTEST
Name:_______________________
Phone#:______________________
1 POINT QUESTIONS:
Who will win the Super Bowl? ________________
Will the opening coin toss be heads or tails? _______________
Which team will score first? _____________________
Which will occur first—a touchdown or field goal? _____________
Will a team score more than 14 points in the first quarter? ___________
2 POINT QUESTIONS:
Will there be 25 points or more scored at halftime? ___________
Will the opening drive of the second half result in a touchdown? __________
Will either team score in the final two minutes of the first half? ___________
Will both quarterbacks throw for more than 250 yards each? __________
Will any player rush for 100 yards or more in the game? ______________
3 POINT QUESTIONS:
Will the game be decided by more than 4 points? _______________
Will a quarterback score a rushing touchdown during the game? __________
Will the losing team score more than 17 points? _________
Will there be more than 3 successful field goals in the game (not PATs)? _________
Will either team score in the final two minutes of the game? ___________
TIE BREAKER
How many total points will be scored in the game? ______________
Answer these questions for your chance to win this SUPER BOWL PRIZE PACK!
PRIZE PACK INCLUDES:
√ Gift Certificate to Anderson’s Pizzeria
√ Gift Certificates to Hardee’s
√ Gift Certificates to Pizza Hut
√ Gift Certificates to Wendy’s
√ Gift Card to Hometown IGA
√ Gift Card to Walmart
√ Favorite Football snacks
√ Football and Storage Tin
Game entry must be postmarked or emailed by Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.
Mail entry to: Super Bowl Contest, P.O. Box 159, Columbia, KY 42728.
Email: sportsroom@adairvoice.com.
Winner will be announced on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at noon. No purchase necessary.