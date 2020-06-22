SUV collides with UPS truck on bypass

Monday, June 22, 2020

The Columbia Police responded with Adair EMS to a two vehicle collision Monday morning at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Bypass and Greensburg Road.

The accident occurred when Melissa Moreland, 55, of Russell Springs operating a 2006 Volvo XC90, was attempting to cross Greensburg Road onto the bypass and pulled into the direction of travel of a UPS delivery truck being operated by Paul Burton, 45, of Campbellsville. Burton attempted to avoid contact but was struck in the side resulting in both vehicles being inoperable.

All parties waved transport by ambulance on the scene. Including an adult female passenger with Moreland. Sergeant Charles Greer investigated the collision. He was assisted on scene by other members of The Columbia Police Department, The Adair Sheriff’s Office and The Columbia Fire Department.