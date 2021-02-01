T.J. Regional Health COVID-19 vaccination update

Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

From T.J. Regional Health

COVID-19 Vaccinations

At this time, T.J. Regional Health is still waiting to find out when we will receive vaccine doses for those in Phase 1B who are age 70 and older. We have a plan in place and ready to implement very quickly when we have the vaccine for Phase 1B. When that happens, we will begin calling those who have signed up on the waiting list to schedule appointments.

If you have already signed up on the waiting list via our hotline or online form, please know that we have your information and there is no need to call to sign up again. If you are Phase 1A (Healthcare Workers) or Phase 1B (70+, K-12 Personnel, or First Responders) and have not signed up for the waiting list, you may go online to tjregionalhealth.org/vaccine to sign up at any time.

Details for future phases will be announced in the near future as more information becomes available.