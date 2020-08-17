Taylor County man airlifted after motorcycle collision

The Adair County 911 received a report of a single vehicle collision motorcycle versus tree in the Knifley community of Adair County at 7:09 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14.

Adair County Sheriff K-9 Deputy Josh Durbin was dispatched to the scene and on arrival found that Bradley Ratcliff, 28, of Campbellsville was operating a 2004 Suzuki motorcycle west on Hwy. 76.

According to witnesses statements, an unknown vehicle that was traveling east crossed over the center divide of the highway and Ratcliff then steered his motorcycle to the shoulder in attempt to not be struck. Ratcliff’s motorcycle dropped off roadway, travelled down an embankment and came to rest when it struck a tree.

Ratcliff was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision and once stabilized for transport by Adair County EMS, he was airlifted from the scene to the University of Kentucky by Air Evac.

K-9 Deputy Josh Durbin is investigating the collision. Deputy Chandler Staten, Kentucky State Police, Knifley Volunteer Fire Department and Adair County EMS assisted on scene.