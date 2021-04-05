Taylor County man arrested in Columbia

Curtis Keith, 33, of Campbellsville, was arrested April 1after a traffic stop just north of Columbia.

At approximately 5:35 p.m., Adair County Sheriff’s Deputy Chandler Staten and K9 Nitro initiated a stop on a 2000 Toyota, found to be operated by Keith.

After an investigation of the vehicle, Keith was arrested on charges of reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, first degree, methamphetamine; possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Keith was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail.