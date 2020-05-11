Taylor County man arrested on methamphetamine charges

On Monday, May 11, 2020 at 2:30 a.m. Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Durbin along with K-9 Nitro initiated a traffic stop for speeding on a 1996 Ford passenger vehicle on KY N. 55, 7 miles north of Columbia.

Roger Harris, 32, of Taylor County was arrested on charges of speeding; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, methamphetamine; possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation.