   Tennessee man arrested by sheriff’s office after vehicle pursuit on parkway 

On Friday at 5:31 p.m. Deputy Sheriff Josh Durbin observed a 2018 white Malibu traveling east on the Louie B. Nunn parkway in excess of 100 mph. Deputy Durbin initiated emergency equipment at the 43 mile marker to attempt a traffic stop but the vehicle failed to slow or stop. The pursuit continued at high speeds eventually crossing into Russell County where Kentucky State Police troopers, Russell Springs Police Department and Russell County Sheriff‘s Office assisted in bringing the pursuit to a stop just short of the Russell Springs exit around mile marker 60.

Dallas Pike, 25, of Oneida, Tenn. was arrested without incident and transported back to Columbia and lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail. He was charged with fleeing and evading police, 1st degree motor vehicle; speeding 26 mph or greater over the limit; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs; wanton endangerment; operating on suspended license; and reckless driving

Adair County Sheriff’s Office is continuing investigation.