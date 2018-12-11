Tennessee man charged with unlawful transaction with a minor in Columbia

Adair County, KY (December 10, 2018) – On December1, 2018 KSP, Post 15 received a complaint of an adult male having sexual relations with a 14 year old juvenile in Columbia.

Troopers Marvin Blakey and Billy Begley spoke with the victim and she stated that she had been talking to a man on snapchat. He showed up at her residence, she met him outside, they had sexual intercourse and he left. Female stated that the perpetrator was coming back to meet with her on December 8th, 2018. The snapchat messages confirmed that the male subject knew he was meeting with a juvenile and they awaited the subjects arrival.

Kentucky State Police and the Adair County Sheriff’s department located and detained 39 year old Samuel Hicks of Marysville, Tenn. operating a 1999 Toyota Avalon. Hicks was advised of his Miranda rights by Trooper Begley. He confessed to having sexual relations with the juvenile. Hicks was arrested and charged with sodomy 3rd degree, unlawful transaction with a minor 1st , illegal sex act with minor under 16 years of age, and prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure minor/ peace officer: sexual offenses. Hicks was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail. This case remains under investigation by Trooper Billy Begley. Trooper Begley was assisted on the scene by Trooper Marvin Blakey, Trooper Clint Bale and Deputy Joey Keith.