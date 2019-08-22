The wait for football season is finally over

Adair County football fans get ready: Friday night will get the season started. The Indians will travel to take on Russell County in the annual WAVE Bowl at 7 p.m. tomorrow night as Adair County looks to pick up a win to open the season.

I love football season and all the excitement it brings, whether it be high school, college, or the NFL. The Indians will get their season started, there’s a few college games this weekend, and the NFL will get underway in just a few weeks. If you are a football fan of any kind, then it’s a very exciting time.

Hopefully a large crowd will travel to Russell County to support our local Indians and new head coach Van Isaac. The team will be looking to get started in the right direction and they will be looking to win the WAVE bowl for the first time since 2016. They have lost the previous two match ups after winning three in a row from 2014 to 2016.

Their won’t be a home football game for the Indians until Sept. 13, but they have a couple games that are close by for those who are willing to travel.

I’ve heard from many coaches and players that fan support is a big asset to teams at home and especially on the road. After the game at Russell County tomorrow night, they will travel to Campbellsville next week and then to Barren County following that.

Coach Van Isaac is excited to get the season underway and believes that defense will be the key to a win.

“We have to stop their transfer player, number three,” he said. “If we play great defense we will win.”

Good luck to the Indians as they get the season kicked off and hopefully for a successful season.

By Josh Withers

Sports Writer