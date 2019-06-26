Three Adair County Schools’ teachers receive Excellence in Teaching award

Adair County Schools’ teachers were honored at Campbellsville University’s recent Excellence in Teaching Award Ceremony. Dr. Donna Hedgepath, far left, provost and vice president for academic affairs, and Dr. Lisa Allen, sixth from left, dean of the School of Education, presented the awards. From left are: Hedgepath; Courtney Collins, Adair County Primary Center; Lachana School, Adair County Middle School; Chad Parnell, Adair County High School; Allen; Debbie Bradshaw, Adair County Primary Center principal; and Phyllis Curry, Academic dean. (Campbellsville University Photo by Joshua Williams)