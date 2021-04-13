Three injured in local collision

Two women and a man were injured April 12 in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 55 South, near Columbia.

Adair County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of an accident at approximately 5:10 p.m., four miles south of Columbia.

The accident occurred when a vehicle driven southbound by Joann Shaw, 42, of Columbia, dropped off the right shoulder of the road. She over corrected and crossed into the northbound lane of Highway 55.

She was struck by a 2013 Fiat driven by Ruth Ware, 58, of Columbia. The passenger in the car was William Ware, 59, also of Columbia.

Adair County EMS responded and transported all parties to T.J. Health of Columbia for suspected injuries.

Deputy Brandon Hitch was assisted on the scene by the Adair County Fire Department.