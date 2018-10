Thursday Wave/Community Voice Candidate Forums Include Supreme Court Justice, Magistrate, Constable Races

THURSDAY, OCT 18

6 P.M.

JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT, 3RD DISTRICT

Debra Hembree Lambert and Dan Ballou

6:30 P.M.

MAGISTRATES

DISTRICT 1 Harold Burton* (R) and Lloyd Alley (I)

DISTRICT 3 Sammy Baker * (R) and Matthew Hadley (D)

7 P.M.

CONSTABLES

DISTRICT 4 Jeff Dickson (R) and John G Waddell (D)

FRIDAY, OCT 19

6 P.M.

US CONGRESSMAN, DISTRICT 1

James Comer* (R) and Paul Walker (D)

6:45 P.M

MAYOR Candidates Curtis Hardwick*, Pamela Hoots and Ben Arnold

7:30 P.M.

COUNTY JUDGE EXECUTIVE Candidates Michael Lee Stephens* and Gale Burris Cowan

Listen Live at 92.7 the Wave or online at http://ridingthewave.com/or watch on Facebook Live at http://facebook.com/adaircountycommunityvoice