Timmy Lynn “Honey Bun” Burton, 60, of Columbia, KY died Sunday, April 18, 2021 at his residence. He was born on March 29, 1961 in Columbia, KY to the late Fannie Ethel Sallee Miller (Dale Miller).

Mr. Burton was a member of 3trees Church and enjoyed hunting, fishing and trading on beagle dogs. His greatest love was spending time with his family and friends and looking for a great deal or as some would call “Junking”.

He is survived by seven brother and one sister Bobby Lee (Ann) of Dunnville, KY, Buford Lee of Knifley, KY, Mary Pendleton of Liberty, KY, Ricky Burton of Columbia, KY, Danny Burton (Laura) of Cave City, KY, Jeff Miller (Melanie) of Knifley, KY, Larry Miller of Russell Springs, KY and Dalton Miller (Treina) of Stanford, KY; a special sister-in-law Sandy Burton of Lancaster, PA and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Caldwell Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4:00-8:00pm and continue on Thursday morning until time for the service at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.