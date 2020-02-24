To the Nines moved to first Friday

To the Nines’ is moving to the first Friday of each month beginning Friday, March 6. Come join us as we shop local and stay late at your favorite retail stores on and around the square. Come see everyone again, shop and just have fun!
Without YOU We'd Be Speechless!
by ACCV Editor
