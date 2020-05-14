Traffic stop by Sheriff’s Office results in heroin charges

Adair County Sheriff K-9 Deputy Josh Durbin initiated a traffic stop on a 2011 Ford passenger car on the Veterans Memorial Bypass at 2:09 a.m. on Thursday, May 14.

As a result of the stop, two females from Taylor County were arrested on various charges including possession of heroin.

Arrested was Mackenzie Wagoner, 27, on charges of possession of a controlled substance 1st degree heroin, license to be in possession, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and disregarding a traffic control device.

Also arrested was passenger Ann Keith, 27, on possession of a controlled substance 1st degree heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail.

K-9 Deputy Durbin was assisted by Columbia Police officers Trevor Foster and Kevin Atwood along with K-9 Annie, who was utilized in search.