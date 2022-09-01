Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

On Tuesday, Aug. 30, a Kentucky State Police Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Chevrolet Impala passenger car on Cumberland Parkway. The trooper observed the vehicle’s registration was not valid and the vehicle was driving recklessly headed eastbound on the parkway in Adair County.

The vehicle was being operated by Barry Joe Kerr, age 47 of Russell Springs. During the stop, the trooper observed Kerr drop a glass smoking pipe out of his hand. Kerr and the vehicle were subsequently searched and the search produced suspected Fentanyl, suspected methamphetamine, and prescription medication pills. Also discovered during the search was a handgun and a large sum of cash.

Kerr was arrested and lodged in the Adair County Detention Center and was charged with the following:

Trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, fentanyl

Trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, methamphetamine

Possession of controlled substance, 1st degree, methamphetamine

Trafficking in controlled substance, 3rd degree, drug unspecified

Possession of controlled substance, 3rd degree, drug unspecified

Possession of a Handgun by a convicted felon

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Other traffic charges

The investigation is ongoing by Trooper Jake Harper.