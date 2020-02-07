Traffic stop results in arrest of two on felony drug charges

According to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, at 9:28 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, Adair County Sheriff Deputies Justin Cross and Joey Keith initiated a traffic stop on a 2005 Pontiac car on Russell Road.

During investigation, deputies suspected illegal narcotics in the vehicle and called for the on-duty K-9 to respond.

Columbia Police K-9 Officer John Dial and K-9 Gunner arrived on scene and Gunner made a positive hit indicator to the odor or presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and as a result, methamphetamine was located.

Deputy Joey Keith arrested Joey Burton, 38, and Allana Burton, 39, both of Columbia on charges of possession of a controlled substance 1st degree methamphetamine.

They were lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail and the sheriff’s office is continuing investigation.