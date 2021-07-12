Tudder II arrested on felony drug charges

James Tudder II of Adair County was arrested Saturday on felony drug charges after Adair County Sheriff’s deputies initiated a traffic stop on Hughes Road, about four miles south of Columbia.

Deputies had been patrolling the area because of multiple complaints of possible drug activity. Tudder II was stopped around 1 a.m.

Deputy Kenny Perkins initiated the stop and placed Tudder II under arrest for possession of a controlled substance, first degree, methamphetamine; operating on a suspended operator’s license, and two outstanding warrants for Adair County District Court.

Tudder II, 58, was lodged in the Adair County Jail.

The Adair County’s Sheriff’s office is continuing the investigation.