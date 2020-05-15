Two arrested on drug charges

The Columbia Police responded to a local business on Dahoney Trace the afternoon of Wednesday, May 13 after receiving a call of suspected drug activity.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a Deandra Strange, 28, of Irvin in the process of overdosing, as well as Carl Bowser, 38, of Richmond later found to be in possession of narcotics.

Adair County EMS was called to the scene and transported the Strange to TJ Samson for treatment and she was then taken into custody after being medically released.

Strange and Bowser were placed into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance heroin and wanton endangerment first degree, both felonies and drug related misdemeanors.

At the time of the officers encounter with Bowser and Strange, there were two children in their custody who were later placed with grandparents.

Officer Drew Conn was the arresting officer and was assisted on scene by Officer Evan Burton and Deputy Justin Cross.