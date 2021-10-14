Two charged with promoting contraband at jail

Oba Thompson and Cindy Smith, both of Columbia, have been charged with promoting contraband after a recent incident at the Adair County Regional Jail.

On Oct. 13, Columbia Police Department officers were called to the jail after staff observed a male subject attempt to conceal items under his jail mat. After a search Thompson, who had been brought in for a bond revocation, was found to be in possession of nine grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Thompson, 32, has been charged with promoting contraband, first degree; and possession of methamphetamine, second offense.

Also on Oct. 13, officers served an active warrant on a female that allegedly brought hygiene items to an inmate Oct. 3, and the items were discovered to include things like THC dabs and oils.

Smith, 47, has been charged with one count of promoting contraband, first degree.