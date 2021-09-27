Tyler Bolin, 27, of Jamestown, Kentucky, formerly of Columbia, died Saturday, September 25, 2021 at U.K. Medical Center in Lexington from injuries received in an accident.

Survivors include: wife – Taylor Swink Bolin of Jamestown; parents – Daryl and Breanna Bolin of Columbia; mother – Janet Bolin of Casey County; sons – Austin and Ashton Cooper, Aydyn Swink, all of Ewing, Virginia; daughter – Averie Bolin of Jamestown; brothers – Samuel Locker of Nashville and Alexander Bolin of Columbia; and sister – Emily Newton of Somerset.

Visitation on Tuesday, September 28, from 5-8 p.m. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home. Cremation will follow the visitation

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements