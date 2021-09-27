Adair County Community Voice

Tyler Bolin

Tyler Bolin, 27, of Jamestown, Kentucky, formerly of Columbia, died Saturday, September 25, 2021 at U.K. Medical Center in Lexington from injuries received in an accident.

Survivors include: wife – Taylor Swink Bolin of Jamestown; parents – Daryl and Breanna Bolin of Columbia; mother – Janet Bolin of Casey County; sons – Austin and Ashton Cooper, Aydyn Swink, all of Ewing, Virginia; daughter – Averie Bolin of Jamestown; brothers – Samuel Locker of Nashville and Alexander Bolin of Columbia; and sister – Emily Newton of Somerset.

Visitation on Tuesday, September 28, from 5-8 p.m. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home. Cremation will follow the visitation

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements