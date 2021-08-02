Verlene Sapp Adams, 82, of Somerset, and formerly of Columbia, died Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset. She was born on February 26, 1939 to the late John Quincy and Lillie Savannah Rich Sapp.

Ms. Adams was a member of the Barnett’s Creek United Methodist Church and most recently attended the Grace Baptist Church in Somerset. She loved her family and friends with all her heart and will be missed by all.

Survivors include: three sons Dean Adams (Valerie) of Columbia, Randy Adams (Susan) and J. W. Adams (Sandy) both of Somerset; seven grandchildren, Daniel Adams (Ashley) of Columbia, Devon Jett (Jimmy) of Dallas, TX, Darren Adams (Lori) of Columbia, Ryan Adams (Paige) of Lexington, Caleb Adams (Kaycee) of Berea, Jacob Adams (Sarah) of Limerick, Ireland, and Logan Adams of Louisville; five great grandchildren: Mason Adams, Anderson Jett, Ethan Jett, Lilly Adams and Paisley Adams; three siblings Linnie Wright of Liberty, Roseanna Adams of Pellyton, and Lloyd Sapp of Louisville; a sister-in-law, Rosie Cravens of Lebanon, and several nieces and nephews who loved her very much.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Arnold, Bennie and Ernie Sapp, and a sister, Biner Hayes.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Barnett’s Creek United Methodist Church, with burial in the Barnett’s Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

There will be no visitation on Thursday morning.