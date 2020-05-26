VFW members honor comrades on Memorial Day May 26, 2020 by ACCV Editor Share on Facebook Share Share on TwitterTweet Send To Devices Send Due to COVID-19, the Adair County VFW was unable to have their annual Memorial Day program. Thus, on Memorial Day, some members of VFW Post 6097 and 6097 Auxiliary met at the Memorial Monument to honor their deceased brothers and sisters. Pictured is the group as Taps was played. Cliff Hopper, a Vietnam Veteran and member of VFW 6097 studies a stone looking to confirm if this stone needed a flag. Cliff was one of the more than 20 veterans, Masonic Lodge and Masonic Demolay members placing flags on the graves of deceased veterans at Haven Hill Cemetery. A group of similar size the same act of gratitude at the Columbia City Cemetery.