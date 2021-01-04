Wayne Hatcher, 77, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at his home after a short illness.

He was born December 30, 1943, in Adair County, to the late Atties and Nannie Dohoney Hatcher. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Cally Wilson McFall and the following siblings, Billy, Tom, Bob, William, Ken, James & Barbara Hatcher, Pat Morrison, Mae Lucas & Bedelia Burchett.

Wayne was a member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church and a retired farmer.

Survivors include:

His wife – Thelma Judd Hatcher of Columbia

Two daughters – Stacey Bishop (Craig) and Julie Hatcher (Troy Kimbler) all of Columbia

Two sons – Ed Hatcher (Tia) of Salem, Indiana and Jim Hatcher of Tennessee

Nine grandchildren – Casey Hatcher, Chelsea Hatcher, Attis Hatcher, Lucas Hatcher, Emily Overstreet, Briggs McFall, Caitlyn Bishop, Autumn Bishop, & Baylee Bishop

Siblings – Junior (Zenith) Hatcher of Illinois, Joyce Biggs & Brenda (Bill) Henson both of Columbia

Sister-in-law – Brenda Hatcher of Columbia

Funeral Service:

Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Rodney Karnes & Bro. Jon Loy officiating

Burial in Hatcher Family Cemetery

Memorials are suggested to Joy Ministries Cally’s House or to Hosparus of Green River and may be left at the Funeral Home.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

www.grissommartin.com