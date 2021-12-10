Weather service warns of possible bad storms tonight

Mike Keltner of Adair County Emergency Management released this statement from the National Weather Service concerning possible inclement weather tonight.“The forecast continues to show a round of nighttime storms overnight tonight into Saturday morning ahead of an approaching cold front. This system has a little more punch to it than the one earlier this week, and confidence continues to remain high that any storms that form could produce damaging winds as well as a possible tornado. Unfortunately the timing of these storms will be when most people are asleep.Mobile homes are particularly vulnerable to strong winds and even relatively weak tornadoes. Vulnerable populations
- should have ways to receive warnings that will wake them up out of a sound sleep
- may wish to consider finding sturdier shelter well before the storms hit, such as at a friend’s or relative’s, to stay at Friday night