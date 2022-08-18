Weekly sports schedule Aug. 18-26

Aug. 18

Boys Golf Green/Hart 4 p.m.

ACMS Football at Marion Co. 5 p.m.

Aug. 19

Girls Golf Barren Co. 4 p.m.

Volleyball at Russell Co. 5:30 p.m.

ACHS Football at Russell Co. 7 p.m.

Aug. 20

Boys Golf at Franklin-Simpson TBA

Cross Country at Casey Co. TBA

Aug. 22

Boys Golf at Casey Co. 4 p.m.

ACMS Girls Basketball Taylor Co. 5 p.m.

Aug. 23

Girls Golf at Green Co. 4 p.m.

Boys Golf Russell Co. 4 p.m.

ACMS Football Metcalfe Co. 5 p.m.

Volleyball Taylor Co. 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 25

Boys Golf Cumberland Co. 4 p.m.

ACMS Girls Basketball at Hart Co. 5 p.m.

Volleyball Marion Co. 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 26

Girls Golf at Cumberland Co. 4 p.m.

ACHS Football Campbellsville 7 p.m.

