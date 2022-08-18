Adair County Community Voice

Thoughtful, Thorough, and Truthful News Coverage in Columbia, Kentucky

Weekly sports schedule Aug. 18-26

by

 

Aug. 18
Boys Golf                      Green/Hart                   4 p.m.
ACMS Football              at Marion Co.                5 p.m.

Aug. 19
Girls Golf                      Barren Co.                    4 p.m.
Volleyball                     at Russell Co.                5:30 p.m.

ACHS Football               at Russell Co.                7 p.m.

Aug. 20

Boys Golf                      at Franklin-Simpson      TBA
Cross Country               at Casey Co.                  TBA

Aug. 22

Boys Golf                            at Casey Co.                  4 p.m.
ACMS Girls Basketball   Taylor Co.                     5 p.m.

Aug. 23

Girls Golf                      at Green Co.                 4 p.m.
Boys Golf                      Russell Co.                    4 p.m.
ACMS Football              Metcalfe Co.                 5 p.m.
Volleyball                     Taylor Co.                     5:30 p.m.

Aug. 25

Boys Golf                      Cumberland Co.            4 p.m.
ACMS Girls Basketball   at Hart Co.                    5 p.m.
Volleyball                     Marion Co.                   5:30 p.m.

Aug. 26

Girls Golf                      at Cumberland Co.        4 p.m.
ACHS Football               Campbellsville              7 p.m.

If you would like to have your sporting event included, please email scott@adairvoice.com by Monday at noon.

 

 