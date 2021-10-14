What are your plans for Halloween?

This story first appeared in the Oct. 7 issue of the Community Voice. To get the latest local news and sports, call 270-384-9454 today.

The Chamber of Commerce has canceled the traditional Treats on the Town event held on the square, but local residents are coming together for the second year in a row to provide little ghosts and goblins some options on Halloween.

“Last year community members came together to offer local kids a chance to Trick or Treat safely during Covid restrictions while also bringing back the fun of door-to-door style Trick or Treating. We created the Adair Co. Drive Thru Trick or Treat Extravaganza,” said Shannon Sexton, a local businesswoman who helps organize the effort.

There is no formal organization putting the event together, just a couple of volunteers asking everyone to “get on a list” so families will know where to go when it’s time to trick-or-treat. Residents in subdivisions are encouraged to work together to offer a special experience, and any business or home can be added to the list. They are encouraged to set up outside in safe locations so that treats can be handed to visitors who remain in their vehicles.

The locations are posted on the Facebook page Adair County Drive-thru Trick or Treat Extravaganza.

“Last year, we had a huge turnout countywide,” Sexton said. “Parents reached out to us in hopes we’d do it again this year. We are happy to announce that we will be.”

“If your home, community, subdivision or business would like to participate and commit to offering safe, prepackaged treats this Halloween, please message us,” Sexton said. Send messages through the Facebook page or email Sexton at shannon@statelinesteel.com. Provide the address or area that will be participating.

“We will be posting locations on our Facebook page as they come in and will submit a list to local news outlets closer to Halloween. If you would like to participate giving treats in a “door to door” fashion, please also send us those addresses and let us know you’ll be door to door instead of drive-thru,” she noted.

The Columbia City Police Department has set Trick or Treat times in Columbia for Saturday, Oct. 30 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. The drive-thru will take place during those times.