What do you think makes Adair County special?

The Adair County Community Voice is working on its annual Discover Adair County magazine. It is the yearly publication which highlights the best this county has to offer in categories like business, commerce, education, real estate, local government and recreation – just to name a few.

Each year, we ask for you to assist us by sending in photos of your experiences in the county, such as public events, outdoor gatherings, children, time on the rivers and lakes, school classrooms, your favorite restaurant and any other picture you feel catches the beauty of this great county.

Please email your photos to newsroom@adairvoice.com