Wheat arrested on drug charges

Jared Wheat of Columbia was arrested on drug charges Tuesday morning after Columbia police officers responded for a welfare check at a residence on Magnolia Drive. The caller had reported he had spotted narcotics and paraphernalia at the location after dropping off children.

After arriving on scene, officers made contact with Wheat and found drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine in plain view.

Wheat, 26, was taken into custody and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine. DCPS was also notified.

Assistant Chief Charles Greer was the arresting officer. He was assisted on scene by officer Kevin Atwood and chief Jr. Murphy.