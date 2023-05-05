Woman arrested, charged with shooting boyfriend

A Russell County woman was arrested Thursday in Adair County and accused of shooting her boyfriend.

Adair County 911 received a call from Hector Curry Rd. at 9:09 a.m. Thursday with a report that a man had arrived at the location who had been shot. Sheriff Josh Brockman, Deputy Jason Camfield and Kentucky State Police Trooper Levi Scott responded to the scene. Adair EMS staged nearby until the scene could be secured.

Trooper Scott and Deputy Camfield located the male, Mike Bell, 41 at the residence on Hector Curry Rd. and cleared the scene so EMS could enter the location.

Sheriff Brockman responded to the residence where the suspected shooter, identified by the victim as Kaylie Jones, was spotted. Brockman located Jones in the 500 block of Hooterville Rd. at the residence where the shooting had occurred. She was taken into custody, and a 9 mm handgun was recovered from her possession.

Preliminary investigation shows Jones traveled to Adair County and entered Bell’s house while he was sleeping. When he awoke to her in his house, an argument ensued. Law enforcement believes the argument started after Bell left his mobile phone with Jones and she discovered communications with other females. The argument carried out into the driveway where she pulled a pistol and fired one round, striking Bell in his upper right leg.

Jones, 25, of Russell County, was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail by Sheriff Brockman on charges of assault, 1st degree (Class B felony ); and burglary, 1st degree (Class C felony).

The case is being continued by Adair County Sheriff’s Office and was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police.