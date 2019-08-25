Woman charged with abandoning six children at Walmart

Columbia City Police say a Somerset woman abandoned her two children and four others at Walmart Friday night just before 10 p.m.

Police say the woman told the six children, ages ranging from 6 to 11, to find a worker in the Columbia Walmart and speak to them. Three of the children tried to follow her back out but she stopped, turned around and made them go back in, officers say.

Walmart called 911 and officers met with the children, who were placed with relatives through Social Services.

Upon investigation, police say the mother is Amanda Jardinez, 34, of Somerset. She left Walmart in a Dodge Caravan being driven by Alex “Loop” Holovich, whose 5-year-old daughter remained in the vehicle with them.

On Saturday evening, Jardinez was located in Pulaski County by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and The Kentucky State Police and taken into custody. She has been charged in Adair County with six counts each of abandonment of a minor and wanton endangerment, both felonies.

Jardinez was also arrested on an active failure to appear warrant for assault, 4th degree, from Rockcastle County. She has been lodged in Rockcastle County Jail.

The case is still ongoing with officers and Social Services. Officers John Dial and Adam Cravens are the investigating officers.