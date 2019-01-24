Woman finds, helps toddler found by roadside

Child was barefoot, alone in the pouring rain

(Updated 8 p.m. Jan. 23, 2019 with quote from Easton Bryant.)

A young woman making deliveries for a local pharmacy made a shocking discovery on Milltown Church Road Wednesday afternoon.

Kaitlyn Grant had a lot of deliveries to make for her job at North Century Pharmacy, and during one of those deliveries she found a barefoot, cold and soaked 3-year-old child on the side of the roadway.

“I drove by him and thought ‘there’s no way that was a child, but I had to turn around, when I got back up there it was him.”

Kaitlyn said when she stopped the child didn’t have on shoes, was wet from the rain and crying.

“I opened my door and he got right in the car with me. I called 911 and told them I had found a little boy and they told me they would get an officer on the way to me.”

Kaitlyn and the toddler waited in her car on the side of the roadway for help to arrive, with the little boy in the delivery vehicle trying to dry off and warm up. This all took place during a drenching downpour of rain.

“I happened to have stickers in my purse, so we drew pictures and played with stickers while we waited,” Kaityln said.

Deputy Sheriff Brandon Hitch arrived on scene after being dispatched at 1:55 p.m.

After an investigation, the location that the child walked from was three-tenths a mile up the roadway from where Grant located him.

When law enforcement arrived at the residence no one was home but while on scene the 22-year-old brother of the child pulled into the driveway. The brother stated he had left to run an errand and get gas and admitted he left the child there.

Tyler Butler, 22, of Columbia was arrested on charges of endangering the welfare of a minor and wanton endangerment. He was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail by Deputy Hitch. Hitch was assisted on scene by Sheriff Josh Brockman, Deputy Josh Durbin and Child Protective Services.

When Kaitlyn’s boss, Easton Bryant, heard the news, he wasn’t surprised at her response.

“Anyone who knows Kaitlyn knows that she has an indescribable energy about her. She consistently looks for the good in others and is always finding unique ways to randomly brighten people’s days. This story fits perfectly into her narrative,” he said.

When asked about Grant’s actions, Brockman said, “She could have easily saved that child’s life today. He could have been hit or gotten lost and the rain and cold gotten to him. Heroes don’t always wear uniforms.”

Grant doesn’t exactly agree with that sentiment.

“I don’t feel like a hero,” she said. “I just think it was the right thing to do.”

By Toni Humphress

Voice Correspondent