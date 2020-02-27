Woodland owners seminar is March 10

By Adair County Extension Agent Nick Roy

Woodland owners and master loggers are invited to join us on Tuesday, March 10 for a woodland management seminar. The program will begin at 10 a.m. at the Adair County Cooperative Extension. Registration is $5 to cover lunch expenses. Three hours of Kentucky Master Logger credits are available from this training.

Topics to be covered include:

Woodland Management – What is Right for You and Your Woodland? Managing your woodlands to grow healthy forests and produce revenue depends on making the right choices for your location.

This session will help woodland owners to understand how stand dynamics and market considerations are used in the application of management.

More than Timber – Income Opportunities from Non-timber Forest Products. There are a range of possibilities to generate income from your woodlands that depend on your location, forest type and more, that are compatible with timber management too. In this session learn more about the opportunities to generate income from your woodlands.

SMALL RUMINANT PROFIT SCHOOL

The next session of the Small Ruminant Profit school will be held Thursday, March 5 at the Adair County Cooperative Extension at 6 p.m. Topics will include nutrient requirements of small ruminants, reading feed tags, and developing rations for small ruminants. The program is free to attend.

Additional sessions of the small ruminant profit school will be offered throughout 2020. Future topics will include guardian animals, fencing & facilities, reproduction, genetics and more.

For more information about the Small Ruminant Profit School, contact the Adair County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-384-2317.

CENTER OF KENTUCKY TOBACCO MEETING

The annual Center of Kentucky Tobacco meeting will be held on Thursday, March 12 at 9 a.m. at the Green County Cooperative Extension Service. The annual training will be providing GAP updates as well as the latest research on topics including variety selection, curing management, Connecticut tobacco and management of labor. For more information, contact the Adair County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-384-2317.