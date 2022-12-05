Wreck closes Burkesville/ Hudson St. intersection

Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 7:50 a.m.

An early morning wreck has resulted in power lines being down at the intersection of Burkesville Street and Hudson Street. Early reports indicate a teenager wrecked at the scene after fleeing officers. Officers were not in pursuit at the time of the accident. The juvenile was not injured. The vehicle took down power lines and crashed into the front of Southern Petroleum, 706 Burkesville St., causing substantial damage to the building.

Traffic is currently flowing through the Five Star parking lot.

