Charlotte Ann Miller, 44, of Russell Springs, Kentucky, died Sunday, April 18, 2021 in Russell County.

She was preceded in death by her father, Danny Miller on June 9, 2019.

Survivors include:

Two sons –Nathaniel Hatton (Ashley) and Blake Miller both of Russell Springs

Her mother – Conetta McClister Miller of Russell Springs

One sister – Cynthia Wilson (Chris Golden) of Russell Springs

Several other relatives and friends

Graveside service – Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at McClister Cemetery in Fairplay with Bro. Phillip Miller officiating

Burial to follow

There will be no visitation at the funeral home

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

