Charlotte Ann Miller, 44, of Russell Springs, Kentucky, died Sunday, April 18, 2021 in Russell County.
She was preceded in death by her father, Danny Miller on June 9, 2019.
Survivors include:
Two sons –Nathaniel Hatton (Ashley) and Blake Miller both of Russell Springs
Her mother – Conetta McClister Miller of Russell Springs
One sister – Cynthia Wilson (Chris Golden) of Russell Springs
Several other relatives and friends
Graveside service – Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at McClister Cemetery in Fairplay with Bro. Phillip Miller officiating
Burial to follow
There will be no visitation at the funeral home
