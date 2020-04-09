Adair County Community Voice

Without YOU We'd Be Speechless!

Tennessee man arrested on meth charges

by

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 2000 block of KY Hwy. 55 south to investigate a complaint.

During investigation, Sheriff K-9 Deputy Josh Durbin located methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia and James Bule of Tennessee was arrested.

Bule was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance 1st degree methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication excluding alcohol.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office is continuing investigation