Tennessee man arrested on meth charges

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 2000 block of KY Hwy. 55 south to investigate a complaint.

During investigation, Sheriff K-9 Deputy Josh Durbin located methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia and James Bule of Tennessee was arrested.

Bule was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance 1st degree methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication excluding alcohol.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office is continuing investigation