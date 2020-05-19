Adair man arrested on sexual abuse of a minor charges

Adair County Deputy Sheriff Derek Padgett and Sheriff Josh Brockman took Gary Firkins, 54, of Columbia into custody at a remote farm house 17 miles from Columbia in Cumberland County at 11:26 a.m. on Monday, May 18.

The arrest stems from Deputy Padgett’s investigation into the sexual abuse of two male juveniles in Adair County.

Furkin was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail and charged with six counts of sexual abuse in the 1st degree.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Child Protective Services and the investigation is ongoing.